Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -8 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
A winter storm is headed this way. Here's what to expect:
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Just isolated rain and snow showers for Wednesday and Wednesday night, but things will get wild Thursday and Thursday night. Get the latest information on the snow, wind, and extreme cold here.
Parking bans have been issued in LeRoy, Bloomington and Normal ahead of the incoming winter storm.
As temperatures plummet in the coming days, plumbers and other industry professionals are reminding Central Illinois to prepare for freezing pipes.
Temperatures on the rise today thanks to a warm front that will be lifting over us. Small chance for some rain and snow as well. See when the best chance is and what's in store for Tuesday here.
Here's what to know about Central Illinois weather for your Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
