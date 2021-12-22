It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Illinois' chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
Are you eagerly awaiting the first snow of the season, or is that something you dread each year? However you feel about the white stuff, here’s a look at the Top 10 biggest snowfalls in Illinois history.