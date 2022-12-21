It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
