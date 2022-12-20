Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.