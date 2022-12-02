Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
