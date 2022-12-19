It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 22-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
