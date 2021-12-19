Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Here's the latest on last night's storms from McLean County officials and a Lee Enterprises meteorologist.
