 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News