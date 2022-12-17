It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 17 degrees is today's low. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
