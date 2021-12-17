Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.
Here's the latest on last night's storms from McLean County officials and a Lee Enterprises meteorologist.
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Pa…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expe…