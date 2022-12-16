It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 21 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
