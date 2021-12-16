Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 8:27 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Here's the latest on last night's storms from McLean County officials and a Lee Enterprises meteorologist.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
Forecasters tweeted early this morning that southward gusts will rush through the Central Illinois region by noon.
Very strong winds could cause power outages and travel issues this evening in Central and Southern Illinois. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Pa…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…