 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 8:27 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News