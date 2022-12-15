 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

