Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bloomington today. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry for much of the day, but showers and a few storms will move back in this afternoon with a warm front. More activity expected Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and how warm it will get here.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out tonight, rain will make a comeback on Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
Foggy with rain in spots this morning. We'll dry out for the afternoon, but widespread rain is expected to move in late tonight. Find out when the rain activity will peak and when it will end here.
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees to…
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees to…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. P…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
A wind farm is in the works in Logan County, but with a national weather station less than seven miles away, county board members will have to weigh the turbines' effects on doppler radar data.
🎧 Learn more about ancient hurricanes on the latest episode of Across the Sky!