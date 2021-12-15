Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Bloomington, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
