Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.