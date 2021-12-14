 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

