Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Here's the latest on last night's storms from McLean County officials and a Lee Enterprises meteorologist.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
