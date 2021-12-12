 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

