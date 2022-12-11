Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.