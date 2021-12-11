 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch from FRI 7:45 PM CST until SAT 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

