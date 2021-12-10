Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 12:19 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
