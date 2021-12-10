 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 12:19 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

Local Weather

