Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a strong cold front running into an unseasonably warm air mass, showers and storms look likely late this afternoon through the evening hours and a few could be severe. Get all the details here.
Not only are temperatures going to be below normal Wednesday, but very windy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sun…
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
A wind farm is in the works in Logan County, but with a national weather station less than seven miles away, county board members will have to weigh the turbines' effects on doppler radar data.