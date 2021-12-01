Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
