Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.