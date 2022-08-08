 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

