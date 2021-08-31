Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 34% chance of rain …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly …
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house w…
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Crews in Gibson City are continuing recovery efforts after severe flooding Thursday forced dozens from their homes during heavy rain and thunderstorms.
This evening in Bloomington: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the …