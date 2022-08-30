 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

