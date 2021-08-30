 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gibson City flood recovery underway

Gibson City flood recovery underway

Crews in Gibson City are continuing recovery efforts after severe flooding Thursday forced dozens from their homes during heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News