Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94. 72 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.