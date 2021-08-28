The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Bloomington, IL
