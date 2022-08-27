Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tomorrow. Heavy rain and lightning are expected in spots. See when our best chances of showers and storms are in our updated forecast.
No rain today, but a few showers are possible late Wednesday night. The better chance of showers and storms is Thursday ahead of and along our next cold front. Full details in our latest forecast.
A small chance of rain today, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will be rising this weekend and a good chance of showers and storms is expected Sunday. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Some fog in spots this morning, but just partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures on the rise for Wednesday and our next chance of rain isn't far away. Find out when it will begin here.
Showers and storms will be common today and tonight and a few could produce damaging wind and hail. More rain in the forecast for Sunday. Get all the details on both days in our weather update.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy …
Dry during the day Friday, but a few showers and storms are possible this evening. A much better chance of rain Saturday and isolated severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain stron…