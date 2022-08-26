The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms will be common today and tonight and a few could produce damaging wind and hail. More rain in the forecast for Sunday. Get all the details on both days in our weather update.
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tomorrow. Heavy rain and lightning are expected in spots. See when our best chances of showers and storms are in our updated forecast.
No rain today, but a few showers are possible late Wednesday night. The better chance of showers and storms is Thursday ahead of and along our next cold front. Full details in our latest forecast.
Some fog in spots this morning, but just partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures on the rise for Wednesday and our next chance of rain isn't far away. Find out when it will begin here.
Dry during the day Friday, but a few showers and storms are possible this evening. A much better chance of rain Saturday and isolated severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain stron…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of th…