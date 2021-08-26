 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Bloomington, IL

The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

