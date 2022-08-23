The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms will be common today and tonight and a few could produce damaging wind and hail. More rain in the forecast for Sunday. Get all the details on both days in our weather update.
Dry during the day Friday, but a few showers and storms are possible this evening. A much better chance of rain Saturday and isolated severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Nice weather today! How long will it stick around though? Find out when showers will try to make a comeback in our updated forecast.
Some fog in spots early, but it's still looking like a pleasant day overall. Showers will try and return for Friday. Find out if your Friday evening plans will be impacted in our latest forecast.
Nice weather expected Monday. Beginning late tonight though, showers will start to push back into the area. See when and where rain is most likely across central Illinois in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain stron…
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will …
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…