Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North.