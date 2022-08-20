 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It will be a warm day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

