Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

