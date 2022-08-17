The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nice weather expected Monday. Beginning late tonight though, showers will start to push back into the area. See when and where rain is most likely across central Illinois in our updated forecast.
No widespread rain, but some showers will be around both today and tomorrow. Find out when the best chance of needing the umbrella is going to be in our latest forecast.
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
This evening's outlook for Bloomington: Mostly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Bloomington folks should be prepared …