Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Watch now: Flooding possible again in southern Illinois Friday, isolated storms for central Illinois
Heavy rain in spots could cause additional flooding in southern Illinois this afternoon. Track the rain today and see what Saturday and Sunday are looking like across Illinois in our latest forecast.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm watch through Wednesday evening and a flood watch until Thursday morning for portions of Central Illinois.
The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled, but a Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for southwestern McLean County. Off and on showers and storms will continue.