The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
