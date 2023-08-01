Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 …
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will…
The Bloomington area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 th…