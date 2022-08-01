Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Illinois Wednesday, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
The best chance of rain today looks like the morning hours, but a cold front arriving this evening will keep the rain chance going thru Thursday. Severe storms can't be ruled out in southern Illinois.
Showers and storms will remain to our south today with below normal temps. Rain will be returning though. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps in our weekend forecast.
Watch now: Not much rain in central Illinois, but a chance for severe storms and flooding in southern Illinois
Just isolated activity for central Illinois Thursday, but severe storms and flooding are possible in southern Illinois today and tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 …
Watch now: Sunday cold front will bring heat relief for some in Illinois and small chance for severe storms
A cold front will be working across the state today bringing scattered showers and storms. A few could be severe. Full details on the the threats, timing, and temperatures in our latest forecast.
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. How likely is it th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear s…