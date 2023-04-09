Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
