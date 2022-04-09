 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News