Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

