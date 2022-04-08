Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Much of Monday will be dry in central Illinois, but showers will continue across southern Illinois. Rain moves back in for the entire state tonight. Track the rain hour by hour in our forecast video.
Showers will be moving across central and southern Illinois during the day Tuesday, but more widespread activity is expected Tuesday night with a cold front. Full details in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Good chance of rain this morning and strong winds this afternoon. Both will return for Thursday
Rain expected for central and southern Illinois Wednesday and more in the forecast for Thursday. Windy both days, but temps will be going down for Thursday. Full details in our latest weather video.
Already cooler today than yesterday, but temps will drop even more for Friday. A rain/snow mix is expected as well. See who has the best chance of snow and when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is call…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We…