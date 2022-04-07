Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
