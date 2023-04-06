Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
