 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Bloomington, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News