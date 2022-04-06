Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Bloomington, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
