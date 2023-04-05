Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 10:16 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
