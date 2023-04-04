Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Bloomington, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
