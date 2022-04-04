Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.